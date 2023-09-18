59-yr-old father bags two life sentences for defiling daughters

A 59-year-old man, Eze Chukwuma, has been sentenced to two life imprisonment terms after he was found guilty of defiling his two daughters for nine years.

The Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Monday sentenced Chukwuma, an artisan, on a two-count charge bordering on defilement.

While presenting the case, Lagos State counsel, Olufunke Adegoke, presented five witnesses while the convict testified as a sole witness during the trial.

Adegoke submitted that the convict committed the offences between 2008 and 2017 at No. 2 Agbeke St. by Iyana-Era Bus Stop, Ijanikin, Lagos.

Justice Abiola Soladoye who handed down the two life terms, held that the prosecution had sufficiently proven its case against the convict, while the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses were corroborated.

According to the Judge, the prosecution’s valid evidence was laced and documented, and the admission of the convict to have had carnal knowledge of his two daughters during cross-examination was crucial in arriving at the sentence.

She added that the two daughters told the court their biological father began having s3x with them when their mother died during childbirth in 2008.

“The defendant’s incestuous relationship with his two daughters, following the death of his wife in 2008, is senseless,” Soldaoye said.

“The children were taken to their village, and even after telling their kinsmen about their father’s acts, nothing was done.

“They returned to Lagos, and the second child reported to the school after her older sister ran away from home as she could no longer endure the assault.”

The judge said the school invited the Lagos State Ministry of Education and social workers, leading to the convict’s arrest, while the survivors were taken to an orphanage.

“He is a dirty father who should be locked up for life as his conduct is disgracing. The defendant is found guilty as charged and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the two charges,” she pronounced.

She also ordered that the convict’s name should be registered in the sexual offences register of Lagos State.

