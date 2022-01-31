Court sentences security guard to life in prison for child defilement

The Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, on Monday sentenced a security guard, Blessing Okon, to life imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old student in the state.

The prosecution told the court that the defendant committed the offense in the Ikoyi area of the state on September 13, 2019.

The prosecution presented the victim, her father, and a medical doctor to testify in the case.

The victim told the court the convict had been sexually harassing her since she was nine years old.

In her ruling, Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution had proved the essential ingredients of defilement beyond a reasonable doubt.

READ ALSO: ‘Baba Ijesha facing another allegation of child defilement,’ Police officer tells court

She said the victim was consistent in her testimony before the court, adding that the testimony established that the defendant had been having sexual contact with the girl for more than five years.

Soladoye said: “This defendant is lacking in compassion for having sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl. There was overwhelming evidence against him as presented by the prosecution. He therefore should pay for his sex crime.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment without an option of fine.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now