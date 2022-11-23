Metro
Court sentences man to life in prison for defiling 14-yr-old daughter in Lagos
Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, on Wednesday, sentenced a middle-aged man, Adewale Ibitoye, to life imprisonment for defiling his 14-year-old daughter.
Ibitoye was convicted alongside his friend, Moses Okrukpe, who also had unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor which resulted in her pregnancy.
In her ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had proved its case against the convicts beyond a reasonable doubt.
She described as barbaric Ibitoye’s decision to sleep with his underage daughter several times before passing her on to his friend for a pseudo-marriage over a bottle of gin.
Justice Soladoye said: “The survivor testified that her father had sexual intercourse with her on several occasions and that her father gave her hand in marriage to the second convict after he visited their house and gifted her father, a bottle of gin.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt to arraign medical doctor for alleged defilement
“She said the second defendant had sexual intercourse with her which led to pregnancy and the first defendant in his testimony, confirmed that he collected a bottle of gin from his friend as wedding rights.
“The testimony of the survivor was vivid and unshaken during cross-examination as the first prosecution witness, a pastor, testified before the court that the survivor lost the two-month-old baby due to lack of care and malnutrition.
“The testimony of the third prosecution witness, a police investigative officer, also confirmed to the court that the survivor was 14 years when she started living with the second defendant as his wife and that he registered her in a local hospital in Ijebu Ode while she was pregnant with the baby.”
She maintained that by law, a 14-year-old girl cannot give consent in marriage and condemned the father for engaging her daughter in the act.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...