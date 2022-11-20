Lagos govt to arraign medical doctor for alleged defilement

The Lagos State government has concluded plans for the arraignment of the Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr. Femi Olaleye, for the alleged defilement of a 16-year-old girl in the state.

In a letter of notification titled: “State of Lagos vs Dr. Olufemi Olaleye,” signed by the Principal State Council of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr. Oluwagbenga Alagbe, the government said Olaleye would be arraigned before Justice Ramon Oshodi of the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja on Monday.

The letter was made available to journalists on Sunday.

The DPP official said: “Olaleye will be facing a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

“He must appear before the Honourable Court and also make provision for a legal practitioner of his choice.”

