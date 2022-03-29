Police arraigns cleric for alleged child defilement

Police on Tuesday arraigned an Islamic cleric, Ovie Ejebor, at the Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos allegedly defiling a 16-year-old boy in the state.

The 26-year-old was arraigned on a one-count charge of s3xual assault by penetration.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 15, 2021 at No 108, Kazeem Street, Ijyana-Cele, Ajangbadi area of Lagos.

He said: “The defendant who claimed to be a Muslim cleric took the 16-year-old boy inside his house before assaulting him.

“The offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya ordered that the defendant be remanded in Badagry Correctional Centre till the next hearing date.

