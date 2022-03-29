Internet fraudster’s mother sentenced to five years in jail

Justice M.S Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Benin City, on Tuesday sentenced one Debest Osarumwense, to five years imprisonment for aiding a criminal suspect.

The woman is the mother of a suspected internet fraudster, Endurance Osarumwense, who is on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) wanted list.

The commission arraigned Osarumwense on a one- count charge aiding and abetting a criminal suspect.

The commission accused the convict of aiding her son to receive the sum of N91.2million being proceeds of his criminal activities.

Following her arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

In his response, the prosecution counsel, I. K.Agwai, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendent accordingly.

Justice Shuaibu sentenced Osarumwense to five years imprisonment or an option of N1 million fine.

She will also forfeit the balance in her bank account to the Federal Government.

