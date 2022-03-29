Police kill three suspected kidnappers in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara have killed three suspected kidnappers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the incident happened at Obbo Ile/Osi forest in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Tactical Team of the Kwara Police Command in conjunction with the vigilance team and local hunters, were on the trail of the kidnappers who were abducting and in few cases killing their victims in Kwara South Senatorial District.

“One of the cases is the recent kidnapping and killing of a women leader in one of the political parties in the country and others in Obbo, Eruku and Isapa axis.

READ ALSO: Police confirms killing of suspected cultist in Kwara

“During the exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the joint teams of local hunters, vigilance, and police, three of the kidnappers were neutralised, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one cut-to-size locally-made pistol, one locally-made gun, four cutlasses, a bunch of charms, two half-eaten roasted yams, one empty water bottle, and six expended cartridges.

“One of the neutralised kidnappers was identified as Dogo, who had been on the wanted list of the police for the killing of one Femi Afolayan for failure to pay ransom sometime in February 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now