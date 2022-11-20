Troops kill bandits in Kaduna air raids, destroy 10 camps

The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch has destroyed about 10 camps and killed several bandits during air raids in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the operations were conducted within one week.

He added that the hideout of a bandit, Alhaji Ganai, was struck and destroyed south of Kidandan in Giwa local government area of the state.

Aruwan said: “The bandit and several others were neutralized in the strike.”

He revealed that the hideout of another bandit, Ali Kawaje in Birnin Gwari LGA, was similarly targeted and destroyed.

The commissioner added: “Two other camps belonging to Musa Pajelo and Kachalla Bello, and other targets in Walawa area, Fadaman Kanauta and Kuduru were also destroyed.

READ ALSO: Troops kill bandit leader behind abduction of students, expatriates in Kaduna

“Bandits were sighted and neutralized in locations 4km South-West of Alhaji Ishiaka, 6km northeast of Maguzawa, and 2km west of Yelwa.

“Several bandits were also sighted and neutralized at Dankero, Giwa LGA.

“ Areas covered by the air operations in Chikun LGA include Gwagwada Forest, Kugosi, Godani, Twali, Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Kabai, Kabusu Hills, Amara Hills, Sabon Gayan, and Polewire.

“An active location was engaged and destroyed about 4km south of Godani. Armed reconnaissance was carried out over Rima, Riyawa, Rumana, the Kaduna Airport area, and adjoining locations in Igabi LGA.

“Other areas covered by aerial patrols include Galadimawa, Kidandan, Dogon Dawa, Saulawa, Maidaro, Maganda, Goron Dutse, Sararai, Kushaka, Kuriga, Manini, Kuduru, Yelwa, and Sabon Birni, spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.

“The reconnaissance continued along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Gagafada, and Kamfanin Doka.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now