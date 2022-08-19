2023: Peter Obi accuses opposition parties of engaging in misinformation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has accused opposition parties of creating division within the polity via the spread of fake news to create misinformation.

Obi made this assertion on Thursday, through a series of tweets, while pledging to speak against such an approach as the 2023 elections draw closer.

The former Anambra State Governor noted, “As we approach the official kick-off of the 2023 election campaign, it has become evident that the opposition has adopted a negative strategy of trolling and insinuating fake news and misinformation in the social media space and blaming the Labour Party, its presidential candidate and their supporters of same. We remain resolute in our commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign.

“We will also rebuff all such ploys of deceit and calumny meant to create disaffection among Nigeria’s voting population, who desire credible leadership change. – PO”

In July 2022, the Director General of the Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe took a dig at the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, saying those who said Labour Party members would labour in vain will perish in vain.

Doyin Okupe was making reference to the statement made by Tinubu during the APC governorship rally in Osun State.

Tinubu had during his remarks at the rally said, “The voting is now in your hand. Be very vigilant. Be watchful. You will not do it in vain.

“Think about your children and vote accordingly so you can see the future. Come out en masse. Don’t mind PDP and other mushroom parties — parties like Labour; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers.”

Okupe defected to the Labour Party alongside the candidate of the party, Peter Obi in May from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

