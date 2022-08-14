Peter Obi acknowledges influence of OBIdients as popularity soars ahead of 2023 elections

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday, praised the OBIdient movement’s support for his 2023 presidential ambition.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the former Anambra State thanked his supporters for the reception given to him in Calabar, Cross River State, on Saturday.

The OBIdient Movement is a groundswell of young people campaigning vigorously for the LP’s candidate.

Nigerian youths stormed the streets of Calabar in their thousands for a Fitness Walk for Obi on Saturday.

The youths chorused that they are about to take over their country with the possible emergence of Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, as the country’s next leaders in 2023.

According to Obi, his desire to become president was inspired by the zeal displayed by the movement’s young members.

He stressed that the movement was ready to turn the country away from poor administration because of the unity of purpose displayed by his supporters.

He wrote: “To the millions of young people in our country who have continued to advance the cause of our OBIdient Movement, I say Thank you.

“To our OBIdient Family in Calabar, Cross River State; your show of love and solidarity to the movement yesterday have added so much courage and greater zeal to our common mission.

“United together, we will take back our country from bad governance, and institute true and diligent leadership and sustainable development.

“It is our journey, and we will never labour in vain. Nigeria’s Democracy must survive – PO.”

