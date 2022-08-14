Gunmen invade school, kill teacher in Nasarawa

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Saturday shot dead a teacher with Government Science Secondary School Nassarawa-Eggon, Nasarawa State, Auta Nasela.

A staff of the school told journalists on Sunday the hoodlums gained entrance into the school premises at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and went straight to the residence of the deceased to demand for money.

“The deceased ran to his neighbour’s apartment, but was pursued and shot by one of the gunmen,” the staff added.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said the incident was a case of armed robbery.

Nansel said: “Yesterday (Saturday) at 8:45 p.m., a distress call was received from GSS Nassarawa-Eggon that hoodlums invaded the residence of one Auta Nasela.

“When they gained entrance, they started demanding for money but the man escaped to his neighbour’s house, but one of the hoodlums followed him and shot him.

“He was rushed to the General Hospital Nassarawa-Eggon by the police, but unfortunately died while receiving treatment.”

