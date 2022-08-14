NDLEA intercepts 1.1m Tramadol tablets, others in Kaduna, Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 1.1 million tablets of Tramadol weighing 38.8 kilogrammes in Kaduna State.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi, who said three suspects were arrested in connection with the drugs seized in the Zaria area of the state.

He listed the suspects as Saifullahi Sani, Salisu Nafi’u and Abdulrazaq Mamman.

He also revealed that anti-narcotic officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, arrested a 50-year-old man, Mgbeobuna Eberechukwu, for ingesting 77 pellets of cocaine.

He said the suspect was arrested on August 6, following his arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, onboard an Ethiopian Airline flight.

He said the suspect, who hailed from Idemili South local local government area of Anambra State, passed out the 77 wraps of the illicit drug in eight excretions spanning four days.

Bafafemi said: “A suspected female drug dealer, Saratu Abdullahi, 28, from Kano State, was nabbed at Hotoro with 541 blocks of cannabis weighing 245 kilogrammes.

“Also, in Lagos, NDLEA operatives recovered a total of 1,773.25 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa at Ebutte-Meta and Akala in Mushin areas in separate raids between August 9 and 10.

“At the Tincan seaport in Lagos, 86 parcels of cannabis indica (Colorado) weighing 43 kilogrammes were recovered from a 40ft container during a joint examination with Customs and other security agencies.

“The illegal consignment seized on Friday, came from Toronto via Montreal, Canada and concealed in two drums inside a Mercedes Benz SUV in the container.”

