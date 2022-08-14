Agency to begin mass production of made-in-Nigeria helicopter, seeks funds

The Nigerian government is concluding its plan to begin mass assembly and production of helicopters for use and export.

Nigeria’s National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari over the weekend, assured that the country was ready to start the local assembly of helicopters.

The team was led by Mohammed Sani Haruna NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Haruna noted that there has been a lot of progress recorded and all the parts and components needed have been delivered from Belgium and training had commenced in earnest for pilots, engineers and technicians.

He explained that he was at the Villa to brief the president on the activities of the agency and to present its financial report as requested by the President.

Buhari had in 2021 approved that 1% of the Federation Allocation be given to NASENI to fund the Agency’s activities and engineering innovations.

The president also directed NASENI to collaborate with Dynali Company, a Belgian Helicopter Manufacturing Company, for the local production of helicopters,

NASENI, after the president’s directive, tweeted, “Made-in-Nigeria Helicopter Underway as @fmaviationng Begins Assessment Process.

“The dream of Mr President to launch Made-in-Nigeria Helicopter before the end of his tenure is gradually coming to fulfilment as the project entered the assessment stage by the Aviation authorities.”

