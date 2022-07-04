Hoodlums attack Bauchi lawmakers, smash cars, others

Hoodlums on Monday attacked members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly in the state.

The hoodlums numbering about 50 stormed the Guest House where the lawmakers were holding a meeting along Sir Kashim road, smashed cars, and turned everything in the building upside down.

This came just 24 hours after the hoodlums tried to set fire to the Assembly complex.

Sunday’s incident forced the state police command to deploy some operatives to the Assembly in a bid to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the complex.

The parliament has been hit by a leadership crisis after 22 aggrieved lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the House and asked them to resign or face impeachment.

A member representing Burra State Constituency, Ado Wakili, was injured in the fracas.

In a chat with journalists, he said: “We were inside having a meeting when we suddenly heard noise and banging at the gate. As we rushed out to see what was happening, the hoodlums rushed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

“All of us scampered for safety and in the process many of us including me were injured as you can see on my face just below my eyes. They really turned everything upside down. By the time we came out, they had smashed all our cars and the windows of the house”.

Another member of the House, Kawuwa Shehu Damina condemned the action, saying it was unnecessary.

“In a situation like this, violence cannot solve the problem. It will only aggravate it. All that is required is for us to sit down and dialogue in order to have a solution to the problem. It is simply a misunderstanding among members of the House,” he noted.

