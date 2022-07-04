Ebonyi PDP suspends chairman for alleged misconduct

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has suspended its Chairman, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie, for alleged gross misconduct.

The party’s Deputy Chairman in the state, Emmanuel Nworie, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Committee’s emergency meeting on Monday in Abakaliki, said the suspension was for one month.

Nworie said the chairman was suspended over his failure to organise executive meetings for a period of four months since he was reinstated by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

He added that the chairman abandoned other party activities since his reinstatement.

Nworie said: “At the emergency SWC meeting, we reviewed the activities of our chairman, Tochukwu Okorie and his misconduct.

“The chairman has failed to organise a meeting for more than four months which is against the party’s Constitution.”

