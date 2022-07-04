Politics
Ebonyi PDP suspends chairman for alleged misconduct
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has suspended its Chairman, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie, for alleged gross misconduct.
The party’s Deputy Chairman in the state, Emmanuel Nworie, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Committee’s emergency meeting on Monday in Abakaliki, said the suspension was for one month.
Nworie said the chairman was suspended over his failure to organise executive meetings for a period of four months since he was reinstated by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Ebonyi PDP in disarray as faction withdraws from rescheduled primaries
He added that the chairman abandoned other party activities since his reinstatement.
Nworie said: “At the emergency SWC meeting, we reviewed the activities of our chairman, Tochukwu Okorie and his misconduct.
“The chairman has failed to organise a meeting for more than four months which is against the party’s Constitution.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...