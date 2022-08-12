Metro
Femi Kuti denies describing ‘Obidients’ as zombies
Nigerian recording artiste, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, the son of legendary, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has denied allegations that he dubbed ‘Obidients’, individuals who identify as supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ‘zombies’.
Femi, speaking via his Twitter platform on Friday morning stated that his statement at Fela’s Shrine on Thursday, August 11 was misconstrued and taken out of context.
Kuti added that what he meant was he’s too angry at his age to be ‘obedient’ and he does not like the ‘term’.
Read also:‘Continue the fight. Don’t be intimidated,’ Femi Kuti tells #EndSARS protesters
He further stated that “if Peter Obi wins and actually changes the country the better for all of us.”
Kuti tweeted;
“You are such liars. What benefit is it to the people when you take my words out of context like this? I said I’m too angry at my age to be obedient. Expressing I do not like the ‘term’ But if Peter Obi wins and actually changes the country for the better for all of us.”
Read the statement below.
You are such liars.
Of what benefit is it to the people when you take my words out of context like this?
I said I’m too angry at my age to be obedient. Expressing I do not like the ‘term’
But if Peter Obi wins and actually changes the country better for all of us. https://t.co/4FXqB89mx5
— Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) August 11, 2022
