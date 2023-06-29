Madonna leaves hospital after treatment for bacteria infection

American singer, Madonna has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home and feeling better after an intensive care stay, Daily Mail reports.

Madonna was admitted to intensive care for a serious bacterial infection last Sunday, her management team had said.

Her manager, Guy Oseary had shared the news of her ill health, saying she had suffered a “serious bacterial infection”.

The 64-year-old pop singer was due to begin a seven-month world tour in the coming weeks but has had to postpone it.

Though the cause of the infection was initially not clear, doctors said it became extremely serious and required treatment in intensive care.

Madonna, who is very private about health matters, was in the final stages of rehearsals ahead of her extensive 40th-anniversary world tour.

