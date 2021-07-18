International
UK Health Secretary tests positive for COVID-19 despite taking vaccines
British Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is suffering “very mild” symptoms.
Javid, who made the announcement on Saturday despite having received both vaccine doses, said a PCR test had confirmed a positive result he received by lateral flow test.
“I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it’s come out positive,” he said in a video message on Twitter.
Read also: Only 1% of Lagos residents received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Sanwo-Olu
“So I’m now self-isolating at home with my family until I get the result of a PCR test. I’m grateful that I’ve had two jabs of the vaccine. And so far, my symptoms are very mild.”
Javid, who was appointed Health Secretary only three weeks ago, has consistently backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to fully reopen England’s economy and scrap legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday.
