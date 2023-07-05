Court sanctions Sen. Goje’s dismissal from APC

The suspension of former Gombe State Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje by the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was on Tuesday ratified by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The court also threw out a suit filed by Goje challenging his dismissal from the party by the Kashere Ward Executive Committee in his local government area.

Goje was, in April, dismissed over alleged anti-party activities and refusal to participate in party activities at all levels.

He was also accused of failure to attend the APC presidential campaigns and other local campaigns events and working against the party’s candidates at state assembly, governorship, National Assembly and presidential levels as well as open display of contempt and disloyalty towards the party leadership and constituted authority in the state.

Read also: Gombe APC Executive Committee endorses expulsion of ex-gov Goje, others

In a report released by an investigative committee set up by the Ward Executive Committee, the party found Goje guilty of all the charges levelled against him and recommended his immediate suspension and subsequent expulsion from the APC.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now