NDLEA, UK sign MoU to fight organized crime cartels

The National Crime Agency (NCA), United Kingdom, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have signed a “renewed” Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Buba Marwa, the chairperson of NDLEA, and David Cater, regional manager for West Africa at NCA, signed the MoU on Tuesday in Abuja.

Marwa stated in regards to the MoU that the collaboration between the two organisations would lead to intelligence against the “most complex organised criminal networks.”

He expressed hope for the impending NCA project with the newly renamed criminal intelligence task force (CITF) of the organisation.

Marwa said organised criminal networks pose a grave threat to the life of citizens in the UK and Nigeria.

“This renewed MoU will definitely and inevitably propel high intelligence driven operational tentacles that will seek out the most complex organised criminal networks, no matter their hiding place, to face the wrath of the law,” Marwa was quoted in a statement by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s spokesperson.

“It is therefore imperative to aggressively seek proactive ways of managing intelligence and enhancing capabilities for disrupting transnational organised crime syndicates, thereby justifying the need to sustain the renewal of this memorandum of understanding which is another significant milestone in our collaborative efforts to combat organised criminal groups.”

On his part, Carter said the MoU would enable the two agencies to “take the battle to the enemies, that is the cartels”.

He also commended the NDLEA for the support and confidence reposed in the partnership.

