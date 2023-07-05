Tinubu meets former PDP chieftains Anyim, Metuh at Aso Rock Villa

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim and a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP}, Olisa Metuh on Wednesday held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Both Anyim and Metuh arrived the Villa together at about 1:30pm and went straight to the President’s office.

Read also: Ondo police arrest father, daughter in connection with cleric’s abduction

Ripples Nigeria reports that Metuh had recently announced his retirement from active politics as well as his resignation from the PDP.

Anyim, a former President of the Nigerian Senate, was also a presidential aspirant under the platform of the PDP.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now