Tinubu meets former PDP chieftains Anyim, Metuh at Aso Rock Villa
A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim and a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP}, Olisa Metuh on Wednesday held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.
Both Anyim and Metuh arrived the Villa together at about 1:30pm and went straight to the President’s office.
Ripples Nigeria reports that Metuh had recently announced his retirement from active politics as well as his resignation from the PDP.
Anyim, a former President of the Nigerian Senate, was also a presidential aspirant under the platform of the PDP.
