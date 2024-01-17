Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Panic as explosion destroys buildings in Ibadan

Panic gripped residents of communities in Ibadan, Oyo State, after a loud bang was heard in the city on Tuesday night.Read more

2. US court orders return of $8.9 looted under Jonathan to Nigeria

A Royal Court in Jersey, United States, ordered the return of looted funds totaling $8.9 million to Nigeria.Read more

3. Uzodimma dissolves cabinet after inauguration for second term as Imo governor

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has dissolved the state’s expanded executive council members following the commencement of his second tenure in office.Read more

4. My govt will stamp out Boko Haram, Bandits—Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday assured that his administration would stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, banditry, and kidnapping gangs in the country.Read more

5. Buhari begs Nigerians to be patient as Tinubu’s govt makes hard decisions

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government.Read more

6. Nasarawa guber tussle: Supreme Court delays verdict after hearing PDP appeal

In a move likely to prolong the political uncertainty in Nasarawa State, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the reinstatement of Governor Abdullahi Sule.Read more

7. NNPCL uncovers 83 illegal refineries in one week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has uncovered 83 illegal refineries in Niger Delta in one week.Read more

8. Shell assures workers as it sells SPDC to Renaissance for $2.4bn

Dutch oil giant, Shell has assured workers that their jobs are safe as it reaches an agreement to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), to Renaissance For $2.4bn.Read more

9. NSCDC arrests man over alleged attempt to sell son for N20m

The operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested one Chinana Tali over an alleged attempt to sell his six-year-old son for N20 million in Abuja.Read more

10. De Rossi replaces Mourinho as Roma manager

AS Roma legend, Daniele de Rossi has been appointed as new manager of the club to replace Jose Mourinho who was sacked earlier on Tuesday.Read more

