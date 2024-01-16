Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. N35,000 wage award to continue till minimum wage – NLC
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said on Monday the N35,000 wage award agreement with the Federal Government would continue until a new minimum wage was determined.Read more
2. NNPCL to hand over Port Harcourt refinery to private entities
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has unveiled plans to transfer the operations of the Port Harcourt refinery to private entities to boost its efficiency and productivity.Read more
3. Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos coroner court to release findings April 12
The Lagos State Coroner Court will release findings on the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College in the Lekki area of Lagos, Master Sylvester Oromoni Jnr., by April 12.Read more
4. CCB invites Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo, over alleged N438m contract fraud
The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has invited the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for questioning over the N438m contract scandal at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.Read more
5. Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos 2024 budget of N2.2tr
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, signed the state’s 2024 budget of N2.2 trillion.Read more
6. Guber poll: Tinubu’s non-interference in Supreme Court rulings saved Nigeria’s democracy – Kabir Marafa
A former Senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, said on Monday that President Bola Tinubu saved Nigeria’s democracy by not interfering in the judgment of the Supreme Court on the 2023 governorship election.Read more
7. For 11th consecutive month, Nigeria’s inflation rate rises, hits 28.92% for December
Nigeria’s inflation rate has continued its upward increase, hitting 28.92 in December 2023 up from 28.20% recorded in the previous month of November 2023.Read more
8. NGX: Chams, Axa Mansard lead trading as investors gain N874.4bn
Investors in the Nigerian equities market pocketed N313.4 billion at the close of trading on Monday.Read more
9. Seven family members die in Kano fire incident
Seven members of the same family died in a fire incident near Tudun Wada Juma’at Mosque in Kano on Sunday night.Read more
10. Messi wins the Best FIFA men’s award. See other winners
Lionel Messi has clinched the men’s award at The Best FIFA awards ceremony held on Monday night in London.Read more
