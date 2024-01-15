JUST IN: Messi wins the Best FIFA men’s award. See other winners

Lionel Messi has clinched the men’s award at The Best FIFA awards ceremony held on Monday night in London.

Messi, who was absent, beats Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the award, having done same for the Ballon d’Or awards late last year.

The Argentine led his country to World Cup glory in Qatar 2022 and was instrumental to Inter Miami’s form which saw them clinch their first ever trophy as a club in the USA.

After Messi announcement at the ceremony, a special presentation was made to Brazil legend Marta, who had been awarded the FIFA player of the year six times, and holds the record for most goals scored in any World Cup

Thierry Henry, who co-anchored the event, then announced that from next year, FIFA would introduce the Marta Award for the best goal scored in women’s football that year.

Read Also: 32-team FIFA Club World Cup will help make football ‘global’ —Wenger

Other winners

Spain women’s forward Aitana Bonmati won the Best Women’s Player of the year, beating Jenni Hermoso and Linda Caicedo to the title.

“I am proud of being part of a powerful generation of women, part of changing the rules of the game, and the world,” said Bonmati

For the coaches awards, Pep Guardiola

was crowned the Men’s coach of the year after leading Manchester City to treble last season.

Sarina Wiegman won the women’s coach of the year after leading the England women to the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year.

Meanwhile, Mary Earps won the women’s goalkeeper of the year award for the second year running, while Manchester City’s Ederson won the men’s prize.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now