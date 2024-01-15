Sports
JUST IN: Messi wins the Best FIFA men’s award. See other winners
Lionel Messi has clinched the men’s award at The Best FIFA awards ceremony held on Monday night in London.
Messi, who was absent, beats Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the award, having done same for the Ballon d’Or awards late last year.
The Argentine led his country to World Cup glory in Qatar 2022 and was instrumental to Inter Miami’s form which saw them clinch their first ever trophy as a club in the USA.
After Messi announcement at the ceremony, a special presentation was made to Brazil legend Marta, who had been awarded the FIFA player of the year six times, and holds the record for most goals scored in any World Cup
Thierry Henry, who co-anchored the event, then announced that from next year, FIFA would introduce the Marta Award for the best goal scored in women’s football that year.
Read Also: 32-team FIFA Club World Cup will help make football ‘global’ —Wenger
Other winners
Spain women’s forward Aitana Bonmati won the Best Women’s Player of the year, beating Jenni Hermoso and Linda Caicedo to the title.
“I am proud of being part of a powerful generation of women, part of changing the rules of the game, and the world,” said Bonmati
For the coaches awards, Pep Guardiola
was crowned the Men’s coach of the year after leading Manchester City to treble last season.
Sarina Wiegman won the women’s coach of the year after leading the England women to the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year.
Meanwhile, Mary Earps won the women’s goalkeeper of the year award for the second year running, while Manchester City’s Ederson won the men’s prize.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...