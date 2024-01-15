Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 15, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. National Assembly extends recess by one week, to resume January 30
The National Assembly has extended its recess till January 30.Read more
2. Troops arrest suspected members of drug syndicate with 296 wraps of Indian hemp
Troops of 192 Battalion, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, on Sunday, intercepted two suspected members of a transnational drug syndicate with illicit substances suspected to be cannabis sativa also known as Indian hempRead more
3. Cross River govt confirms cholera outbreak in two LGAs
The Cross River State government has confirmed a cholera outbreak in two local government areas in the state.Read more
4. I informed Atiku about meeting with Tinubu – Daniel Bwala
Daniel Bwala, the spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, had dismissed reports that he betrayed his principal for meeting with President Bola Tinubu.Read more
5. SERAP asks Akpabio, Abbas to cut ‘self-serving‘ N345bn NASS budget
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas to reduce the National Assembly’s budget of N344.85 billion.Read more
6. Anambra APC claims Soludo now bullying traditional institution
The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Charles Soludo of bullying traditional rulers in the state and denigrating the traditional institutions.Read more
7. Confusion as FAAC, NBS release different revenue allocation figures for November 2023
Two agencies of the Federal Government, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) have issued conflicting figures on the revenue allocation to the three tiers of government in November 2023.Read more
8. Moghalu backs planned relocation of CBN’s departments to Lagos
A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has backed the recent decision to relocate the apex bank’s key departments to Lagos.Read more
9. NDLEA bursts ‘skuchies’ factory in Oyo
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday raided a “Skuchies’’ factory in the Moniya area of Ibadan, Oyo State.Read more
10. EPL: Spurs fight back to draw at Man Utd
Tottenham came back from behind twice to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.Read more
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
