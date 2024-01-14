Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 14, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Betta Edu: Tinubu sets up panel to probe N-Power, School Feeding, 2 other programmes
President Bola Tinubu has set up a special panel to probe the National Social Investment Agency (NSIPA) programmes.Read more
2. Kwankwaso denies agreement with Tinubu on Kano Supreme Court verdict
The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) jn the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has denied claims that he had a pre-arranged agreement with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment in the Kano State governorship election.Read more
3. Gov Aiyedatiwa orders contractors back to sites in Ondo
The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered contractors handling road projects across the state to immediately return to sites.Read more
4. Gov Alia demands release of abducted Benue local council chairman
The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Saturday urged the kidnappers of the caretaker chairman of Ukum local government area of the state, Rev. Gideon Haanongon, and three others to release them unconditionally.Read more
5. Rivers crisis: My camp has fulfilled the peace accord — Wike
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday his camp has fulfilled every condition parties in the Rivers State agreed with President Bola Tinubu.Read more
6. Lagos PDP to members: Don’t be discouraged by Supreme Court ruling on governorship poll
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Saturday charged its members not to be discouraged by the Supreme Court’s judgment which affirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18, 2023 election in the state.Read more
7. Gov Yahaya suspends MD of Gombe-owned bank
The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the dissolution of the Board of Directors of the state-owned Bubayaro Micro Finance Bank.Read more
8. Two men arrested for alleged theft in Kaduna mosque
Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a generator and solar battery in a mosque in the state.Read more
9. De Bruyne inspires Man City to victory at Newcastle
Kevin de Bruyne was on target and also provided an assist as Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 3-2 on Saturday night.Read more
10. Hosts Cote d’Ivoire ease past Guinea-Bissau in AFCON opener
Host country Cote d’Ivoire sealed an impressive victory over Guinea-Bissau in the opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday night.Read more
