Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, January 13, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu suspends National Social Investment Programme

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended all programmes administered by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) for six weeks.Read more

2. Nigerian govt pushes forward completion of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway by 24 months

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, said on Friday the Federal Government would deliver the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway in 2026.Read more

3. Tinubu appoints Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu, 10 others as heads of culture ministry’s agencies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu, and 10 others as new heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.Read more

4. ‘We have no reason to be poor,’ Tinubu charges APC governors to work for Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu on Friday charged All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to design and implement policies that would benefit Nigerians.Read more

5. Supreme Court rulings: APC demands apology from PDP for ‘reckless’ attacks on judiciary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to apologise to the judiciary for its irresponsible and reckless attacks on that arm of government following its defeat in the last year’s general election.Read more

6. Supreme Court judgment a restoration of hope for Kano – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has described the Supreme Court judgment which validated the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf’s election as the restoration of hope for the people of the state.Read more

7. 650,000 bpd Dangote Refinery begins operation

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery located in the Lekki area of Lagos has began operation.Read more

8. Nigeria to witness increase in oil production in 2024 —Report

Analysts at Meristem Research are projecting an increase in Nigeria’s oil production in 2024 barring any significant, unexpected shock to the sector in the year.Read more

9. NUT directs primary school teachers in FCT to begin strike on January 15

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Federal Capital Territory Wing, has directed primary school teachers in the city to resume strike on January 15.

10. Nations Cup: Onuachu replaces Sadiq in Nigeria squad

Trabzonspor striker, Paul Onuachu has been assigned as replacement for injured Umar Sadiq in Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.Read more

