Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, January 12, 2024

1. Supreme Court affirms Eno as Akwa Ibom Governor

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the election of Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of Akwa Ibom State.Read more

2. S’Court reserves judgment on PDP, Adebutu’s appeals to unseat Abiodun as Ogun Gov

The Supreme Court has reserved judgement on the appeal by Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate in the March 18, 2023, governorship election in Ogun State.Read more

3. Rivers crisis possibly on agenda as Tinubu meets Gov Fubara in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

4. Tinubu targets new investments in steel production, sets up committee on revitalization of Ajaokuta

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, on investment prospects in the steel sector.Read more

5. Wike targets May 29 date for delivery of Abuja rail project

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Thursday the FCT Administration would work to deliver the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) project on May 29.Read more

6. Nigerian govt to clear N1.5tr owed contractors for road projects

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, said on Thursday the Federal Government was ready to pay the N1.5 trillion owed to contractors for the construction of federal highways across the country.Read more

7. Ahead of CBN deadline, Nigerians with BVN hit 60.2m, up from 58.7m

Twenty-one days before the expiration of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) deadline for bank customers to have Bank Verification Number, BVN updated to their accounts or risk access to their accounts, registration has risen to 60.2 million, the latest data from the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System, NIBSS has shown.Read more

8. Investors gain N313bn as Nigeria’s equities market rebounds from trading losses

Investors in the Nigerian equities market pocketed N313.4 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

9. Nigeria’s military claims troops killed 86 suspected terrorists, others in one week

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops operating in various theatres of operations across the country killed 86 suspected terrorists and other criminals in the last week.Read more

10. Sadiq out of Nigeria AFCON squad because of injury

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq has been ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after he sustained an injury.Read more

