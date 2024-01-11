Investors gain N313bn as Nigeria’s equities market rebounds from trading losses

Investors in the Nigerian equities market pocketed N313.4 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the rise in market capitalization to N45.199 trillion from N44.885 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index closed at 82,597.04 from 82,024.38 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth also closed in the green as 46 stocks advanced, 22 declined, while 52 others remained unchanged in 14,919 deals.

Royal Exchange and Guinea Insurance led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N0.99 and N0.44 from their previous prices of N0.90 and N0.40 per share.

Julius Berger Nigeria, Cadbury Nigeria, and The Initiate with 9.92%, 9.77%, and 9.74% growth in their share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

Abbey Mortgage Bank and Ikeja Hotel led other price decliners as they shed 9.90% off their share prices to close at N2.73 and N7.83 from N3.03 and N8.69 per share.

Caverton Offshore, Daar Communications, and NPF Micro Finance Bank are other losers with 9.66%, 9.37%, and 7.91% cuts in their share prices respectively.

On the volume index, Transcorp traded 72.748 million shares valued at N911.4 million in 1,126 deals followed by Sterling Bank Financial Holding with 54.218 million shares worth N340.8 million traded by shareholders in 486 deals.

AIICO Insurance traded 52.214 million shares valued at N69.7 million in 365 deals.

On the value index, Zenith Bank raked in N1.976 billion in 719 deals followed by UBA which traded equities worth N1.5 billion in 836 deals.

Access Corp traded stocks worth N1.5 billion in 852 deals.

