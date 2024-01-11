Wike targets May 29 date for delivery of Abuja rail project

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Thursday the FCT Administration would work to deliver the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) project on May 29.

The minister stated this after an inspection tour of the project in Abuja.

The FCTA awarded a N5 billion contract for the rehabilitation of the ARMT system in August 2023.

The contract was awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) to be delivered in eight months.

On assumption into office, Wike identified the ARMT as one of the projects that would be commissioned on May 29 to mark President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office.

He said: “I am not a pessimist, and I believe that if we put all our energy into it, we may achieve it. I have also disbursed the funds for access roads, so we have no excuse.

“This is one project that I am so compassionate about, and you know that Mr. President has given me a directive that must not be taken for granted.

“When we first visited the metro station, I discovered that there were many security lapses.

“I remember when I first came after our inauguration, I did say that we would have to work on the issue of security by putting a fence around the Metro Station to fend off criminals.

“Unfortunately, that has not been done and to my surprise, I discovered that the contract was not even awarded to CCECC. It is a different contractor awarded by the FCT.

“This is my first time hearing this, and we are going to take it up immediately to see that the fence is put in place because you can’t talk of operation when you have not tackled the issue of security.”

He expressed concern that vandalism and stealing had continued unabated at the facility despite the engagement of security companies to secure the project.

“I will not be happy if in May this year, we are not able to operate this metro line. It will be very disastrous for me.

“Even the designs of the rail stations are very poor. Whoever approved the design is unfair to Nigerians. I have told CCECC that the designs are not even acceptable in their countries,” Wike added.

He expressed optimism that the May 29 target would be achieved despite the challenges.

