Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, January 11, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Kano governorship election Friday

The Supreme Court will deliver judgment on the Kano State governorship election on Friday.Read more

2. ICPC Chairman makes bold stance, vows to appear in court for corruption cases

In a significant move marking a potential shift in the commission’s approach, Mr. Musa Aliyu, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has declared his intention to personally appear in court for cases involving the agency.Read more

3. Kogi APC to sanction members for anti-party activities during governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has threatened to sanction members who engaged in anti-party activities during the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.Read more

4. Obaseki betraying me because he wants to play godfather —Dep Gov, Shaibu

The political fight between the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu for the soul of the state seems to be festering as there seems no end in sight.Read more

5. Ex-minister, Agunloye, remanded in Kuje prison

An ex-Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye has been ordered remanded in Kuje Prison by a Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday.Read more

6. IPOB claims Dep Speaker, Kalu, using Kanu’s name for political gains, warns him

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, to stop using the name of its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to pursue his political interest.Read more

7. CBN sacks boards of Titan Trust, Union Bank, two others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dissolved the boards and managements of Titan Trust Bank, Union, Keystone, and Polaris Banks.Read more

8. Humanitarian ministry’s fraud: Zenith Bank dismisses reports on arrest of MD by EFCC

Zenith Bank has dismissed reports on the arrest of its Group Managing Director, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

9. Kogi govt arrests six for harassing NASS members

The Kogi State Government has arrested six suspects alleged to have harassed some members of the National Assembly in the state.Read more

10. Real Madrid defeat Atletico in eight-goal Super Cup thriller

Real Madrid are into the final of the Spanish Super Cup after they defeated Atletico Madrid 5-3 in the semifinal on Wednesday night.Read more

