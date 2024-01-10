Humanitarian ministry’s fraud: Zenith Bank dismisses reports on arrest of MD by EFCC

Zenith Bank has dismissed reports on the arrest of its Group Managing Director, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reports emerged on Tuesday that the commission had arrested the chief executives of Zenith Bank and three other banks in connection with the fraud in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

However, in a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday, the bank described the reports as an outright falsehood.

The statement read: ““We have become aware of inaccurate reports circulating on social media and certain news outlets alleging that Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, was arrested and held by the EFCC on January 9, 2024, in connection with the alleged fraud at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.”

READ ALSO: Zenith Bank confirms fire incident at Lagos facility

“We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely false. The Group Managing Director was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency and is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank.”

“We are issuing this public statement to dispel the misinformation and ensure that the public and our stakeholders are accurately informed.”

“Zenith Bank remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of banking and financial services.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now