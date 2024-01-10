Business
Humanitarian ministry’s fraud: Zenith Bank dismisses reports on arrest of MD by EFCC
Zenith Bank has dismissed reports on the arrest of its Group Managing Director, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Reports emerged on Tuesday that the commission had arrested the chief executives of Zenith Bank and three other banks in connection with the fraud in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.
However, in a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday, the bank described the reports as an outright falsehood.
The statement read: ““We have become aware of inaccurate reports circulating on social media and certain news outlets alleging that Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, was arrested and held by the EFCC on January 9, 2024, in connection with the alleged fraud at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.”
“We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely false. The Group Managing Director was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency and is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank.”
“We are issuing this public statement to dispel the misinformation and ensure that the public and our stakeholders are accurately informed.”
“Zenith Bank remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of banking and financial services.”
