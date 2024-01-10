Business
CBN sacks boards of Titan Trust, Union Bank, two others
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dissolved the boards and managements of Titan Trust Bank, Union, Keystone, and Polaris Banks.
The decision was taken at the end of a meeting between the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, the Special Investigator by President Bola Tinubu to look into the activities of the apex bank, Jim Obazee, and the boards of the four banks in Abuja on Wednesday in Abuja.
READ ALSO: CBN pays $61.6m in forex backlog to foreign airlines
The development followed the report of the special investigator who had accused the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, of acquiring banks through proxies.
It would be recalled that the investors in Titan Trust Bank failed to honour an invitation to a meeting with the investigator on the acquisition of Union Bank.
The investors were invited by Obazee to explain the source of the $500 million used to acquire Union Bank.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...