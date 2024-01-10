Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu moves to reduce cost of governance, slashes travel entourage of key officials

President Bola Tinubu has implemented austerity measures aimed at reducing government expenditure, with a significant focus on curtailing travel expenses.Read more

2. Atiku commends Tinubu for Betta Edu’s suspension, demands reform of humanitarian affairs ministry

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday commended President Bola Tinubu on the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.Read more

3. Traffic violation: Army chief confirms arrests of soldier who abused Sanwo-Olu on video

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said on Tuesday the soldier who criticised the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following the arrest of his colleague for a traffic offence has been arrested by the force authorities.Read more

4. Obi faults Tinubu, NASS over securitisation of N7.3tn CBN debt, says it’s illegal

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, on Monday criticised President Bola Tinubu over his recent securitisation of the N7.3 trillion ‘ways and means’ facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), describing it as illegal.Read more

5. Utomi questions viability of Nigeria’s democracy, bemoans weak party system

Prominent political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi has ignited fresh debate about the true nature of Nigeria’s democracy, asserting that the absence of “real” political parties hinders the country’s ability to function effectively.Read more

6. BETTAGATE: Tinubu summons Interior minister, Tunji-Ojo, over alleged N585m fraud

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday summoned the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.Read more

7. Globacom denies owing MTN interconnect charges

Nigerian telecommunications company, Globacom Ltd, has denied owing its competitor, MTN, interconnect charges, contrary to reports making the rounds.Read more

8. Dangote bounces back, reclaims Africa’s richest man’s position

After just a week, Nigerian industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has reclaimed his post as the richest person in Africa, overtaking South African Businessman Johann Rupert who pipped him to the position.Read more

9. 34-year-old Gabriel Attal becomes France’s youngest PM

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday appointed a 34-year-old Gabriel Attal as the country’s new Prime Minister.Read more

10. Winning World Cup one of easiest things to do, says Eto’o

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has expressed his expectation to someday see an African nation win the FIFA World Cup as he tags it one of the easiest things to do.Read more

