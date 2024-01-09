Dangote bounces back, reclaims Africa’s richest man’s position

After just a week, Nigerian industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has reclaimed his post as the richest person in Africa, overtaking South African Businessman Johann Rupert who pipped him to the position.

According to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires, as of January 8, Dangote’s net worth improved by $10 million to $10.1 billion while Rupert’s net worth as of January 8 was $10 billion, down from $10.7 billion as of January 30, 2023.

Last week, South African business tycoon, Johann Rupert, took over the position from Dangote.

Dangote, the head of Dangote Group is ranked 191st on the Forbes list, while Rupert is ranked 197th worldwide.

The Nigerian businessman became Nigeria’s first billionaire in 2007.

He reportedly added $9.2 billion to his personal wealth in 2013, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the 30th-richest person in the world at the time and the richest person in Africa.

