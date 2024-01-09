Winning World Cup one of easiest things to do, says Eto’o

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has expressed his expectation to someday see an African nation win the FIFA World Cup as he tags it one of the easiest things to do.

The former captain of the Indomitable Lions said an African country deserves to win the World Cup due to the rich talents at their disposal.

Eto’o, who won the African Player of the Year a record four times: in 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2010, made these comments ahead of the commencement of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The AFCON is set to see 24 teams battle for the continental title in Cote d’Ivoire between 13 January and 11 February, 2024.

Speaking on SportBible’s Instagram handle, Eto’o, a former Barcelona star, expressed his belief that Africans possess more football talents than their European counterparts.

“Africans have a lot of talent, Europeans a bit less. I don’t see why an African country will not win a World Cup. It’s one of the easiest things to do. It’s just a couple of football matches,” he said.

Meanwhile, it is worthy of note that the former Chelsea striker had also predicted the 2022 FIFA World Cup final to be an all-African contest.

He had said then (via ESPN): “Cameroon will win the World Cup final against Morocco.”

But Cameroon left early while Morocco were knocked out in the semis, as Argentina emerged winners after beating France in the final.

