NTA gets right to air all 52 AFCON matches live

Nigerians are set to watch all 52 matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on local television, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The national tv station announced on Wednesday that they would broadcast the competition.

Prior to the new development, there had been questions on the accessibility of watching the matches after Multichoice announced that the competition would not be on DSTV and GOTV.

The organisation had announced that they did not win the rights to air the competition on their cable TV, leaving Nigerians worried about where to watch the competition.

However, following a statement by NTA this morning, there is finally hope for Nigerians as they can now watch the whole competition.

NTA released a statement on its Twitter page in the early hours of Wednesday morning, stating they have an agreement with Afrosport to show all 52 matches.

NTA’s statement read: “NTA SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH AFRO SPORTS FOR TRANSMISSION OF 52 MATCHES OF AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS IN COTE d’Ivoire.”

In another development, Afro Sports had secured the rights from New World TV, who beat Multichoice for the competition’s rights in sub-Saharan Africa.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Startimes AFCON telecast in Nigeria is in doubt after the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) questioned the legitimacy of their rights

The tournament kicks off on January 13, 2024, and will end on February11, 2024.

By Amsoun OluwaSeyi

