Sports
Boniface wishes Eagles luck at AFCON as injury rules him out
Super Eagles star, Victor Boniface has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after he reportedly picked up on injury in camp.
The Bundesliga star was billed to join the national team to Cote d’Ivoire where they will battle to win their fourth continental title.
The Nigeria Football Federation is yet to officially announce his absence nor his replacement at the time of this report.
But the 23-year-old said to have been injured during the team’s camping at the United Arab Emirates, posted on his Instagram on Monday night wishing his team goodluck.
Read Also: Super Eagles beaten 2-0 by Guinea in AFCON warmup
Boniface has been a bright star shining in the Bundesliga this season, having been instrumental in keeping Bayer Leverkusen at the summit of the German league.
He was expected to lead the Nigerian attack alongside Victor Osimhen at the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, where Nigeria will be playing against the hosts as well as Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea.
The tournament will kick off 13 January and end 11 February, 2024.
