Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, January 9, 2024

1. Court fines Nigerian govt N100m for breach of Emefiele’s rights

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday awarded N100 million in damages to against the Federal Government for violating the rights of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.Read more

2. EFCC invites Betta Edu over N585m scandal in humanitarian ministry

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for questioning over an alleged N585 million scandal in the ministry.Read more

3. Tinubu sacks BPE, FCCPC chief executives

President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) Mr. Alexander Ayoola Oko.Read more

4. Yahaya Bello dissolves cabinet, appoints new members ahead of January 27 handover in Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has dissolved his cabinet and appointed a new one as part of the transition process in the state.Read more

5. Tinubu suspends Humanitarian Affairs Minister

President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu who has been enmeshed in an alleged corruption scandal.Read more

6. Supreme Court validates Gov Alia’s election

The Supreme Court, on Monday, validated the election of Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia as the governor of Benue State.Read more

7. Eight months after, Access Bank completes acquisition of Zambian bank, Atlas Mara

More than eight months after a deal was originally announced, Access Bank Limited has finally completed the acquisition of African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited, trading as Atlas Mara Zambia.Read more

8. Glo subscribers to be barred from calling MTN —NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Monday, said that Globacom subscribers may be unable to make calls to MTN lines soon, due to the non-settlement of interconnect charges.Read more

9. Truck driver dies in accident on Lagos’ Ojuelegba Bridge

A truck driver died in an accident on the Ojuelegba Bridge in Lagos on Monday.Read more

10. Boniface wishes Eagles luck at AFCON as injury rules him out

Super Eagles star, Victor Boniface has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after he reportedly picked up on injury in camp.Read more

