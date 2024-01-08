EFCC invites Betta Edu over N585m scandal in humanitarian ministry

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for questioning over an alleged N585 million scandal in the ministry.

Edu’s invitation came shortly after President Bola Tinubu approved her immediate suspension over an alleged plan to disburse N585.2 million meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos States into a private account.

A source in the commission confirmed the development to journalists on Monday.

READ ALSO: Why we didn’t honour Betta Edu’s request to pay N585m into private account – AGF

He said: “We have invited the suspended minister, Betta Edu. The invitation letter was sent to her immediately after her suspension was announced by the President. We are expecting her at the headquarters any moment from now.

“Our investigation into the alleged payment won’t be thorough if we didn’t recommend the minister’s suspension. Her suspension will give us the liberty to do our job thoroughly as directed by the president.

“An official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her. We expect her to honour the invitation to give proper insight into the issue at hand. So, we expect her to arrive here anytime soon.”

