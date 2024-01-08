Politics
BREAKING: Tinubu suspends Humanitarian Affairs Minister
President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu who has been enmeshed in an alleged corruption scandal.
Edu had been enmeshed in controversy over alleged transfer of N585,189,500 meant for Grant for Vulnerable Groups (GVG) in Lagos, Ogun, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.
Her suspension was disclosed in a statement on Monday afternoon by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.
The President, according to the statement also tasked a panel headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to conduct a comprehensive diagnostic on the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes with a view to conclusively reforming the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.
READ ALSO:Court orders Betta Edu to provide details of N535.8m spent on school feeding
The statement read: “In line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu suspends the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, from office with immediate effect.
“The President further directs the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.
“The suspended Minister is hereby directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.
“Furthermore, the President has tasked a panel that is headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to, among other functions, conduct a comprehensive diagnostic on the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes with a view to conclusively reforming the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.
“These directives of the President take immediate effect.”
