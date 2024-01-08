JUST IN: Former Humanitarian Affairs minister, Umar-Farouq arrives EFCC Hq

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ripples Nigeria reports that Umar-Farouq was invited by the EFCC to meet with interrogators over an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Okwete.

The former minister reportedly arrived the EFCC headquarters at about 10 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, at about 10:20 am, the former minister tweeted about her presence at the EFCC headquarters.

“I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating,” Umar-Farouq tweeted on Monday morning.

It will be recalled that the former Minister, citing health challenges, had earlier officially written to the EFCC, seeking an extension of the deadline to meet with EFCC interrogators over the probe into the alleged N37,170,855,753.44 fraud.

