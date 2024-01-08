Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 8, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Anyaoku urges Nigerian govt to address growing killings

A former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on Sunday, urged the Federal Government to strengthen efforts at tackling the growing cases of killings and other violent crimes across the country.Read more

2. G5 will support Tinubu for re-election in 2027 — Ortom

The former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Sunday the Integrity Group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.Read more

3. SERAP writes Tinubu to probe minister, Edu, over N585.2m grant paid into private account

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to order the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and the relevant anti-corruption agencies to promptly and thoroughly investigate the alleged payment of N585.2 million into a private account by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, intended for distribution to vulnerable people in the states of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, and Ogun.Read more

4. PDP demands Betta Edu’s sack, prosecution for alleged fraud in ministry

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate sack and prosecution of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Betta Edu over the alleged fraud in the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).Read more

5. Tinubu orders probe into alleged fraud in humanitarian ministry

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a thorough probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.Read more

6. Insecurity: Borno govt reaffirms ban on illegal mining

The Borno State government on Sunday reaffirmed the ban on illegal mining and warned defaulters of the dire consequences.Read more

7. CBN pays $61.6m in forex backlog to foreign airlines

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released $61.6 million to foreign airlines through various Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).Read more

8. Naira depreciation costs Cadbury, Guinness, others N472bn in nine months — Report

A new report by Meristem Securities has shown that the depreciation of naira cost some major fast-moving consumer goods companies, including Cadbury, Guinness Nigeria, and Nestle the sum of N472.3bn in the first nine months of 2023.Read more

9. NIWA confirms eight dead, 38 rescued in Anambra boat mishap

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has confirmed eight persons dead and 38 others rescued in a boat mishap in Anambra State.Read more

10. Arsenal denied place in FA Cup Fourth Round as Liverpool overpower North London side

Wasteful Arsenal got punished after a host of missed chances, as Jakub Kiwior’s own goal and Luis Diaz’s late strike sent Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win.Read more

