Arsenal denied place in FA Cup Fourth Round as Liverpool overpower North London side
Wasteful Arsenal got punished after a host of missed chances, as Jakub Kiwior’s own goal and Luis Diaz’s late strike sent Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win.
Mikel Arteta’s side ended 2023 with humiliating back-to-back Premier League defeats, starting brightly as they looked to respond with a first win of 2024.
However, despite their well-documented struggles in front of goal, it was all futile as chance after chance were not converted against Liverpool.
Martin Odegaard’s shot rattled the crossbar, while Reiss Nelson and Kai Havertz were also guilty of missed opportunities as the visitors, who hit the woodwork themselves through Trent Alexander-Arnold, got in at the break level.
It was a much more even contest in the second half as both sides fluffed their lines in front of goal.
Bukayo Saka could not convert Havertz’s cross, while Darwin Nunez’s pass was behind Diaz as Liverpool threatened on the break.
The breakthrough eventually came 10 minutes from time as Kiwior diverted the ball past Aaron Ramsdale and into his own net before Diaz’s injury-time strike (90+5) sent the Gunners crashing out of the FA Cup with a third straight defeat in all competitions.
Arsenal have only one win in their last seven matches in all competitions as the pressure builds on Arteta to find a solution to his side’s struggles in front of goal.
By Amosun OluwaSeyi
