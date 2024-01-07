Manchester City advance to fourth round of FA as talisman, De Bruyne returns

Manchester City is on the verge of defending their the FA Cup title after a comfortable 5-1 win over Championship side, Huddersfield, with Kevin De Bruyne making his long-awaited return from injury.

Attaboy Phil Forden breaks the deadlock in the 32nd Minutes of play to give City control of the game, while Julian Alvarez added a stunner before the break. Oscar Bobb’s cross deflected in for a third after the break. Foden added a well-taken second, before De Bruyne crossed for Doku to complete a cruise in the FA Cup and book a place in the fourth round.

Kevin De Bruyne was named in Pep Guardiola’s squad, with the Belgian making his first appearance since the opening day of the season, with the manager admitting his talisman will be eased back into action over the coming weeks. Doku also returned after a month out and got on the scoresheet in the second half.

However, Norwegian wonder, Erling Haaland, alongside Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips were also missing in action.

Matheus Nunes overcame his own fever to make the bench, as Guardiola named a strong starting XI that also included Rico Lewis, Sergio Gomez and Oscar Bobb. Academy duo Jacob Wright and Micah Hamilton were on the bench and came on towards the end.

