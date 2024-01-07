Liverpool knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Liverpool scored two late goals to beat Arsenal at Emirates Stadium and reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Arsenal paid the price for missing a host of opportunities and were punished as Liverpool grew increasingly dangerous.

Jacob Kiwior scored an own goal to put the Reds ahead in the 80th minute before Luis Diaz fired an emphatic finish high past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in added time.

At the Etihad Stadium, Kevin de Bruyne made his return to competitive football for the first time since August for Manchester City.

De Bruyne joined the game in the second half and helped City seal a 5-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Two goals from Phil Foden as well as strikes by Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku and a Ben Jackson own goal sent Pep Guardiola’s side into the fourth round.

