Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Why we didn’t honour Betta Edu’s request to pay N585m into private account – AGF

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, has explained why her office did not honour the request by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for payment of N585 million into a private account.Read more

2. Terrorists killing Nigerians have no religious preference —Sani

Former Senator Shehu Sani on Saturday pulled attention to the cross-faith nature of terrorism in Nigeria, stating that they kill both Christians and Muslims.Read more

3. ‘When time comes, we’ll know who is in charge,’ Wike re-ignites fire on Rives crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, reminded the people of Rivers of his huge influence in the state months after he left office as governor.Read more

4. Arewa youths want CBT WASSCE cancelled, insist it’ll cause mass failure in North

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has called for the cancellation of the proposed computer-based test format in the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in the country.Read more

5. Assembly Bye-election: Gov Alia suspends APC primary in Benue constituency

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has ordered the immediate suspension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the Guma 1 State Constituency.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, January 6, 2024

6. Ngige upbeat APC will take power in Anambra 2025

The former minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, declared on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would displace the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the ruling party in Anambra State next year.Read more

7. Dangote opens up on EFCC visit, promises to help in investigation

The Dangote Group has opened up on the recent visit of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives to its office in Lagos.Read more

8. NNPCL gives N200K voucher to lady mocked on social media for waking up early to cook for husband

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has given a N200,000 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) voucher to a lady simply identified as “Mummy Zee” who was mocked on social media for waking up to cook for her husband at 4:50 a.m.Read more

9. NAPTIP rescues 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina in 2023.Read more

10. Police invites 52 leaders of criminal groups in Kano

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Hussein Gumel, has invited 52 suspected leaders of criminal groups in the Kiru Local Government Area of the state.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now