Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 7, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Why we didn’t honour Betta Edu’s request to pay N585m into private account – AGF
The Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, has explained why her office did not honour the request by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for payment of N585 million into a private account.Read more
2. Terrorists killing Nigerians have no religious preference —Sani
Former Senator Shehu Sani on Saturday pulled attention to the cross-faith nature of terrorism in Nigeria, stating that they kill both Christians and Muslims.Read more
3. ‘When time comes, we’ll know who is in charge,’ Wike re-ignites fire on Rives crisis
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, reminded the people of Rivers of his huge influence in the state months after he left office as governor.Read more
4. Arewa youths want CBT WASSCE cancelled, insist it’ll cause mass failure in North
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has called for the cancellation of the proposed computer-based test format in the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in the country.Read more
5. Assembly Bye-election: Gov Alia suspends APC primary in Benue constituency
The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has ordered the immediate suspension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the Guma 1 State Constituency.Read more
6. Ngige upbeat APC will take power in Anambra 2025
The former minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, declared on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would displace the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the ruling party in Anambra State next year.Read more
7. Dangote opens up on EFCC visit, promises to help in investigation
The Dangote Group has opened up on the recent visit of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives to its office in Lagos.Read more
8. NNPCL gives N200K voucher to lady mocked on social media for waking up early to cook for husband
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has given a N200,000 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) voucher to a lady simply identified as “Mummy Zee” who was mocked on social media for waking up to cook for her husband at 4:50 a.m.Read more
9. NAPTIP rescues 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina in 2023.Read more
10. Police invites 52 leaders of criminal groups in Kano
The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Hussein Gumel, has invited 52 suspected leaders of criminal groups in the Kiru Local Government Area of the state.Read more
