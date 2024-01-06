Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, January 6, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu to security chiefs: Failure in fight against terrorists, others not an option

President Bola Tinubu on Friday charged the heads of security agencies in the country to step up their game and rid the country of insecurity.Read more

2. Plateau: Protesters set ablaze monarch’s palace over arrests by security agents

Angry protesters on Friday burnt down the palace of the District Head of Bokkos, in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, Saf Adanchin, over the alleged indiscriminate arrests in the area by security agents.Read more

3. Lagos Assembly passes N2.2tr 2024 budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the state’s 2024 budget estimate of N2.2 trillion.Read more

4. ‘Beyond control’ – Bode George decries Nigeria’s insecurity, advocates state police

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Friday decried the current security situation in the country.Read more

5. New minimum wage may kick off in April, NLC president, Ajaero hints

The National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, on Thursday, revealed that the negotiation for a new minimum wage between the federal government and the organised labour will be finalised before March this year.Read more

6. Gov Mutfwang runs to Supreme Court to save his seat, presents eight points for appeal

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State has pleaded with the Supreme Court to safeguard his election, insisting that the Court of Appeal was unfair to him in nullifying the election.Read more

7. Nigeria’s economic growth ‘exceeded expectations’ in Q3/2023 says OPEC

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has hinged Nigeria’s economic growth in the third quarter of 2023 which “exceeded expectations” on strong activities in the non-oil sectors.Read more

8. Blackout in Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro over drops in Egbin station power generation

Residents of Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro and six other communities within the jurisdiction of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) are experiencing power outages due to a drop in power generation from Egbin Power Plc.Read more

9. Lagos govt warns nightclubs, others against sales of fake drinks

The Lagos State government has warned nightclubs, bars, and other entertainment centers in the state against the sales and distribution of fake drinks.Read more

10. SportsBusiness: Increased AFCON prize money’ll see winners bag $7m

The prize money for the winner of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire will increase by 40%, standing at seven million dollars.Read more

