Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, January 4, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Alleged N37bn fraud: Buhari’s minister, Umar-Farouk snubs EFCC invitation

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, failed to appear at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office in Abuja on Wednesday, Channels TV reports.Read more

2. Nigeria extends suspension of accreditation to certificates from Kenya, Niger, Uganda

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would the suspension of accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Kenya, Niger Republic and Uganda.Read more

3. TUC urges Nigerian govt to implement agreements reached with labour in 2023

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to implement all agreements reached with organised labour last year.Read more

4. Falana counters Army Chief on citizens’ rights to bear arms

Following the recent attacks in Plateau State, a debate has ignited around arms ownership by citizens with Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana, taking issues with the Chief of Army Staff’s statement that Nigerians have no right to bear arms.Read more

5. Aiyedatiwa orders LGA caretaker chairmen in Ondo to vacate seats

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has directed caretaker chairmen of the 18 Local Government Areas and 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state to vacate their seats in line with a court order.Read more

6. Rivers Assembly throws jab at Fubara’s loyalist and ex-factional speaker, Ehie

As peace gradually returns to the Rivers House of Assembly, the lawmakers have launched a fresh attack on former factional Speaker and loyalist of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Hon. Edison Ehie, saying he was never a Speaker.Read more

7. Reno Omokri claims Nigerians spend $1bn on gambling daily, demands ban of sports betting

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Wednesday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ban all forms of sports betting in the country.Read more

8. NNPCL rules out fuel price hike, cautions against panic buying

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has ruled out an increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.Read more

9. Blasts kill over 100 in Slain Iranian General’s anniversary

Two bombs in a quick session killed over 100 people marking the fourth anniversary of the death of Iranian military commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in the eastern city of Kerman.Read more

10. Peseiro replaces Ndidi with Yusuf in Nigeria’s AFCON squad

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has replaced Wilfred Ndidi with Alhassan Yusuf in Nigeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read more

