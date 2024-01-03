Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. UK bans Nigerians, other foreign students from bringing family members

The United Kingdom has banned Nigerians and other foreign students from bringing family members to the country effective from January 1.Read more

2. Nigerian govt suspends accreditation of certificates from Benin Republic, Togo

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, announced the suspension of accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.Read more

3. North-Central governors visit Mutfwang, donate N100m to victims of Plateau attacks

Governors of states in the North Central on Tuesday donated N100 million to victims of Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau State.Read more

4. Crisis looms in Ondo PDP as NWC nullifies chairman’s suspension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has nullified the suspension of the party’s chairman in Ondo State, Fatai Adams.Read more

5. Tinubu suspends national coordinator of NSIPA, Halima Shehu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) of Halima Shehu.Read more

6. Nasarawa to hold local council election August 31

The Nasarawa State government will conduct an election into the 13 local councils in the state on August 31.Read more

7. Key events that shaped Nigeria’s economy in 2023

A spill-over from 2022, Nigerians will not in a hurry forget the harrowing experience of the cash scarcity brought about by the naira redesign policy of the then Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

8. Nigerian govt targets 2mbpd crude oil production in 2024

The Federal Government of Nigeria has set a target of two million barrels per day crude production in 2024.Read more

9. Moroccan army intercepts 1,100 migrants heading for Spain

The Moroccan Army has arrested more than 1,000 migrants along the country’s shores.Read more

10. Birmingham sack Rooney after 15 games in charge

Wayne Rooney has been shown the door by Championship club, Birmingham City after just 15 days in charge as manager.Read more

